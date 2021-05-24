Does Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de had Mex$88.8b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have Mex$49.2b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about Mex$39.5b.

A Look At Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's Liabilities

NYSE:KOF Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de had liabilities of Mex$48.9b falling due within a year, and liabilities of Mex$99.2b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had Mex$49.2b in cash and Mex$13.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total Mex$85.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has a huge market capitalization of Mex$205.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.2 and interest cover of 4.9 times, it seems to us that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Sadly, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's EBIT actually dropped 4.4% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

On our analysis Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to grow its EBIT. Considering this range of data points, we think Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

