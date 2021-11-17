Does CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CLPS Incorporation's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 CLPS Incorporation had US$7.55m of debt, an increase on US$2.18m, over one year. However, it does have US$28.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$21.4m.

How Strong Is CLPS Incorporation's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CLPS Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CLPS Incorporation had liabilities of US$23.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.96m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$28.9m in cash and US$44.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$48.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that CLPS Incorporation has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, CLPS Incorporation boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, CLPS Incorporation grew its EBIT by 161% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is CLPS Incorporation's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. CLPS Incorporation may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last two years, CLPS Incorporation created free cash flow amounting to 17% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that CLPS Incorporation has net cash of US$21.4m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 161% over the last year. So is CLPS Incorporation's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CLPS Incorporation (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

