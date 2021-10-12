Does ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is ClearPoint Neuro's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ClearPoint Neuro had US$17.5m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$61.5m in cash, leading to a US$44.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is ClearPoint Neuro's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CLPT Debt to Equity History October 12th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that ClearPoint Neuro had liabilities of US$4.39m due within a year, and liabilities of US$20.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$61.5m as well as receivables valued at US$2.41m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$39.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that ClearPoint Neuro could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that ClearPoint Neuro has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ClearPoint Neuro's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year ClearPoint Neuro wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 25%, to US$15m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is ClearPoint Neuro?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year ClearPoint Neuro had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$9.7m and booked a US$9.3m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$44.0m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. ClearPoint Neuro's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ClearPoint Neuro (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

