Does ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ClearOne Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 ClearOne had debt of US$5.80m, up from US$3.87m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$9.87m in cash, so it actually has US$4.08m net cash.

How Healthy Is ClearOne's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CLRO Debt to Equity History January 7th 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, ClearOne had liabilities of US$10.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.15m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.87m as well as receivables valued at US$12.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$7.87m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that ClearOne is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, ClearOne boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is ClearOne's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year ClearOne wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 13%, to US$30m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is ClearOne?

While ClearOne lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$139k. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with ClearOne (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

