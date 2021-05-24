Does China's Concerns on Crypto Represent An Opportunity?

China mines more bitcoin (BTC) than anywhere else in the world. As the Chinese government extends its iron-fisted clampdown on the industry, miners based in China said the breakeven cost to mine Bitcoin hovers in the $5,000 to $6,000 range. From the framework of first principles, that comes out to around a $0.04/kwh cost. This represents a habit that might be too hard to stop.

These are among the biggest factors discouraging new market entrants who were hoping the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency would reach a $100K milestone on the back of a sharp adoption rate from retail and institutional investors.

The price of bitcoin bounced back to the $38,000 level today after hitting the $31,000 mark for the first time in almost four months -- down almost 50% from its last month all-time high. The selloff is blamed on panic selling.

“About $20 billion of long positions were liquidated last week,” Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive of the crypto derivatives exchange FTX, said in an email. “In terms of price movements: the biggest part of it is liquidations,” he said, suggesting the worst is over.

Bitcoin price movement once again vindicated that it is one of the world’s most volatile digital assets, making companies and institutional investors concerned about their buy and hold strategy.

Corporations that held bitcoin on their balance sheet saw massive losses and that will eventually put pressure on their earnings potential. This is because when BTC price falls, it reflects in impairment charges and negatively impacts earnings per share. Tesla, Square, and MicroStrategy are among the biggest bitcoin holders. Several prominent money managers including Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood have invested significantly in the world’s largest digital coin infrastructure.

China Factor is Adding to Bearish Sentiments

China, which is the hub of crypto mining, is the biggest cause of concern for bitcoin bulls amid the country’s aggressive steps against miners and traders.

Last week, Chinese regulators warned institutions and businesses to avoid using crypto coins. The crackdown, however, intensified after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council suggested tighter crypto regulations for the protection of the financial system.

The late Friday statement from the Chinese vice premier spread a bearish sentiment and caused a massive selloff during the weekend trading. He said that “it is essential to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior.”

There are a number of factors supporting concerns in China. One concern is how digital coins can be used in illicit activities. Bitcoin mining, which uses a lot of fossil fuel, is another major concern that is pushing the Chinese government to take a tough stance. Two weeks ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also expressed concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin mining and suspended accepting Bitcoin for Tesla products.

The U.S. and Other Players Seek Increased Scrutiny

U.S. officials last week announced tougher scrutiny for cryptocurrencies amid their use in illegal activities and tax evasion. The Treasury Department plans to require crypto users to report any transfer that is greater than $10,000.

“It is necessary to maintain the smooth operation of the stock, debt, and foreign exchange markets, severely crackdown on illegal securities activities, and severely punish illegal financial activities,” the statement said.

Canada and a few other countries also plan strict regulations for cryptocurrency activities, which could make a huge dent in crypto trading volume in the days ahead.

Banks See More Headwinds Ahead of Crypto Coins

Deutsche Bank report says bitcoin has become tacky for investors rather than trendy and claimed that bitcoin price movement is entirely based on wishful thinking. The Deutsche analyst also mentioned that a whopping level of volatility makes it a poor form of payment.

“Due to bitcoin’s limited credibility, it is expected to remain ultra-volatile; a few additional large purchases or market exits could significantly impact the supply-demand equilibrium,” said the analyst. He also added that the recent price collapse is supported by a few tweets from Tesla boss and the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, a JPMorgan report hinted that institutional investors have been dumping their bitcoin position against gold after favoring the digital currency over gold last year.

“The bitcoin flow picture continues to deteriorate and is pointing to continued retrenchment by institutional investors,” JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients. “Over the past month, bitcoin futures markets experienced their steepest and more sustained liquidation since the bitcoin ascent started last October.”

Is it an Entry Point?

The bounce back in Bitcoin’s price on Monday hints that investors are seeing the dip as a buying opportunity. The former Morgan Stanley trader Felix Dian, whose hedge fund tripled in value this year due to the bitcoin price surge, is bullish over the future fundamentals. He sees the massive level of liquidation as a buying opportunity. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said he bought more bitcoin when it fell to around $35,000.

Charles Erith, who spent 24 years in emerging markets and runs ByteTree Asset Management in London, added more Bitcoin to his position during the current selloff. “At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”

Chainalysis data also hints that many professional investors used the price collapse as a buying opportunity. The data shows big investors purchased 34,000 Bitcoins on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” says Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital in Singapore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.