Does Cheniere Energy Benefit From Alaska Pipeline?

President Trump is pounding the table on an Alaska LNG pipeline. For years, the state has been trying to get an 800-mile pipeline done from Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope above the Arctic Circle south to the Cook Inlet. The price tag is estimated north of $40 billion. The news was positive for stocks like Cheniere Energy ( LNG ) today.

So much attention gets focused on large cap tech stocks that we are often forgetting about gems like Cheniere. This one bottomed out under $30 into the COVID lows. Since then, its spent most of its time north of the 200-day, including a dip down to support on Liberation Day. The move Monday took the stock up $6.24 or 2.63% at $243.23.

Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.

Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.

Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.

Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.

Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding Cheniere’s stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market. Remember, while technical analysis is a valuable tool, it's important to consider other factors like fundamental analysis and market sentiment before making investment choices.

