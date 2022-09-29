Does Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cerus Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Cerus had US$69.7m of debt, an increase on US$64.0m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$107.0m in cash, leading to a US$37.3m net cash position. NasdaqGM:CERS Debt to Equity History September 29th 2022

A Look At Cerus' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cerus had liabilities of US$79.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$60.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$107.0m in cash and US$26.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.81m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Cerus' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$653.5m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Cerus also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cerus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Cerus reported revenue of US$154m, which is a gain of 45%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Cerus?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Cerus lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$30m and booked a US$42m accounting loss. But at least it has US$37.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Cerus's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cerus that you should be aware of before investing here.

