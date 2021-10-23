Does CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CenterPoint Energy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 CenterPoint Energy had debt of US$16.2b, up from US$12.9b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$1.10b in cash leading to net debt of about US$15.1b.

How Healthy Is CenterPoint Energy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CNP Debt to Equity History October 23rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CenterPoint Energy had liabilities of US$3.37b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$24.2b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.10b and US$999.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$25.5b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$15.7b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, CenterPoint Energy would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

CenterPoint Energy has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 2.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. More concerning, CenterPoint Energy saw its EBIT drop by 3.7% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CenterPoint Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, CenterPoint Energy saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both CenterPoint Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that CenterPoint Energy is in the Integrated Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Taking into account all the aforementioned factors, it looks like CenterPoint Energy has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



