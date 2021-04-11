Does CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CECO Environmental Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, CECO Environmental had US$72.6m of debt, up from US$65.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$36.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$36.6m.

How Strong Is CECO Environmental's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CECE Debt to Equity History April 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CECO Environmental had liabilities of US$109.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$106.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$36.0m and US$108.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$71.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since CECO Environmental has a market capitalization of US$290.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While CECO Environmental's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.9 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. CECO Environmental grew its EBIT by 8.2% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CECO Environmental's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, CECO Environmental's free cash flow amounted to 44% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Both CECO Environmental's ability to handle its debt, based on its EBITDA, and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think CECO Environmental is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - CECO Environmental has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

