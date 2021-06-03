Does CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CBRE Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, CBRE Group had US$2.53b of debt at March 2021, down from US$3.02b a year prior. However, it also had US$1.91b in cash, and so its net debt is US$620.3m.

How Strong Is CBRE Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CBRE Debt to Equity History June 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, CBRE Group had liabilities of US$5.77b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.82b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.91b as well as receivables valued at US$4.62b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.06b.

Since publicly traded CBRE Group shares are worth a very impressive total of US$29.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

CBRE Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.31. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 19.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, CBRE Group's EBIT dived 15%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CBRE Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, CBRE Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that CBRE Group's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like CBRE Group is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CBRE Group you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

