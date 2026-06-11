Does Caterpillar's 8% Dividend Hike Signal More Growth Ahead?

Caterpillar CAT continues to reinforce its reputation as a reliable income-generating industrial stock with the announcement of an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.63 per share. The latest hike reflects management’s confidence in its cash-generating capabilities and long-term growth prospects, while strengthening Caterpillar’s track record of rewarding shareholders through economic cycles.

The increase marks Caterpillar’s 32nd consecutive year of dividend growth. The company has paid a cash dividend every year since its formation and has distributed quarterly dividends since 1933. CAT has been a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index since 2019.

The revised annualized dividend of $6.52 implies a yield of 0.76%, higher than the manufacturing - construction and mining industry average of 0.67%. CAT’s current payout ratio of 29.16% is also higher than the industry’s 28.92%. Its current dividend-to-free-cash-flow ratio stands at 0.32, reflecting a healthy and sustainable dividend profile.

Over the past five years, Caterpillar has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 8.2%, supported by robust free cash flow generation. During the first quarter of 2026 alone, Caterpillar deployed $5 billion toward share repurchases and $700 million toward dividends. Enterprise operating cash flow was $1.9 billion in the first quarter, and the company ended the quarter with $4.1 billion of cash.

The company remains committed to returning substantially all Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Operationally, Caterpillar's business momentum has improved significantly in recent quarters. First-quarter 2026 revenues of $17.4 billion represented a 22% year-over-year increase, with growth largely fueled by a $2.3 billion rise in volumes. Higher dealer inventory levels and stronger end-user demand contributed to volume gains across all three operating segments. CAT ended the quarter with a record backlog of $62.7 billion.

For 2026, Caterpillar expects low double-digit year-over-year revenue growth. CAT’s previous expectation was growth near the upper end of its long-term 5-7% revenue CAGR target. Management also raised its full-year 2026 expectation for MP&E free cash flow to be higher than 2025. Its latest dividend increase reinforces confidence in its long-term earnings and cash-flow outlook.

Favorable trends in construction activity, commodity demand, data center investments and energy-transition projects continue to support growth opportunities. Caterpillar’s expanding aftermarket services business, known for its high margins, further strengthens its earnings profile. While tariffs and broader macroeconomic uncertainties remain potential headwinds, Caterpillar appears well-positioned to sustain shareholder returns and deliver long-term value creation.

A Look at Some Other Dividend-Paying Industrial Stocks

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, a multi-industrial manufacturing leader, is also a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. The company has raised its dividend for 62 years. In August 2025, Illinois Tool Works raised its dividend by 7% to the current quarterly payout of $1.61. The company generally raises the dividend in August.

Illinois Tool Works has a five-year dividend growth of 7.2% and a current yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 59.8%. ITW has a dividend/free cash flow ratio of 0.68.

Pentair plc PNR , a provider of various water solutions, has a current dividend yield of 1.45%. Pentair announced an 8% dividend hike on Dec. 15, 2025, and the raised dividend of 27 cents per share was paid in February 2026. This marked the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend. Pentair has a payout ratio of 21% and a five-year dividend growth of 5.8%. Pentair’s dividend/free cash flow ratio stands at 0.25.

CAT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

CAT shares have gained 137.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 131.4% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Industrial Products sector has gained 25%. The S&P 500 has moved up 25.9% in the same time frame.



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Caterpillar is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.38X compared with the industry average of 31.57X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAT’s 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The consensus mark for revenues implies an increase of 13.2% for the year. The earnings estimate for 2027 indicates 23.8% growth, with revenues rising 10.2%.



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Earnings estimates for Caterpillar for both 2026 and 2027 have moved up over the past 60 days, as shown in the chart below.



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Caterpillar stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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