Does Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Casey's General Stores's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Casey's General Stores had US$1.35b in debt in January 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$388.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$960.7m.

A Look At Casey's General Stores' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CASY Debt to Equity History April 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Casey's General Stores had liabilities of US$581.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.92b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$388.9m in cash and US$66.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.05b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of US$8.02b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Casey's General Stores has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Casey's General Stores grew its EBIT by 49% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Casey's General Stores's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Casey's General Stores recorded free cash flow of 49% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

The good news is that Casey's General Stores's demonstrated ability to grow its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Casey's General Stores is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Casey's General Stores you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

