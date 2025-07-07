Does Carvana's High Price-to-Sales Multiple Still Make Sense?

Used car e-retailer Carvana Inc. CVNA is trading at a forward sales multiple of 3.65, well above the auto sector as well as its own five-year average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To put it in perspective, that’s far higher than peers like CarMax KMX at 0.38, AutoNation AN at 0.29, and Lithia Motors LAD at 0.23.

So, has CVNA stock gotten ahead of itself? At first glance, it might look pricey. But with Carvana’s strong sales momentum, improving efficiency and high-growth expectations, this valuation premium may not be as stretched as it seems.

Last year, Carvana’s retail sales rose 33.1% year over year to 416,348 units.Retail units sold continued to grow in Q1’25, rising 45.7% on strong demand, well ahead of the single-digit growth reported by CarMax, AutoNation and Lithia Motors.

Encouragingly, Carvana is expected to have witnessed a sequential increase in retail unit sales in Q2, and management expects significant growth for full-year 2025.

Beyond strong sales, CVNA is focusing on enhancing operational efficiency across the business, with several technology, process, and product initiatives underway. The company cut reconditioning and transport costs through insourcing, process improvements, and better logistics.

Carvana reported record adjusted EBITDA of roughly $488 billion in Q1'25, which more than doubled from the year-ago quarter. It expects significant growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2025 as well. Currently, Carvana boasts the highest adjusted EBITDA margin among public car dealers at 11.5%, far ahead of its peers.



Image Source: Carvana, Inc.

Investors are noticing Carvana’s progress. The stock has rocketed more than 70% year to date, as against the auto sector’s 13.8% decline. In comparison, shares of CarMax and Lithia Motors have declined 13.6% and 1.3%, respectively, while AutoNation gained 25% over the same timeframe.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA’s annual earnings indicates a surge of 214% to $4.99 per share from $1.59 in 2024. Plus, FY26 EPS is projected to increase another 23% to $6.14.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Last Word

Even though Carvana looks expensive on paper, the market is responding to real results—and betting on more upside. Investors aren’t chasing hype; they’re following momentum. With industry-leading EBITDA margins and earnings expected to more than triple this year, the fundamentals are quickly catching up. As long as the growth story holds, Carvana’s elevated multiple doesn’t look out of place.

CVNA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.