Does Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Carpenter Technology's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Carpenter Technology had US$691.8m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$154.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$537.6m. NYSE:CRS Debt to Equity History September 7th 2022

How Healthy Is Carpenter Technology's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Carpenter Technology had liabilities of US$375.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.23b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$154.2m as well as receivables valued at US$382.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.07b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.57b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Carpenter Technology's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Carpenter Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Carpenter Technology wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 24%, to US$1.8b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Carpenter Technology managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$15m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$85m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Carpenter Technology is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.