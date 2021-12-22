Does Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cardlytics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Cardlytics had US$181.7m of debt, an increase on US$171.5m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$237.4m in cash, leading to a US$55.6m net cash position.

How Strong Is Cardlytics' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cardlytics had liabilities of US$274.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$261.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$237.4m in cash and US$90.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$208.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Cardlytics has a market capitalization of US$2.18b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cardlytics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cardlytics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Cardlytics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 29%, to US$244m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Cardlytics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Cardlytics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$45m of cash and made a loss of US$124m. But the saving grace is the US$55.6m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Cardlytics may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Cardlytics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

