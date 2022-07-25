Does Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cantaloupe's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cantaloupe had US$14.8m of debt in March 2022, down from US$17.5m, one year before. But it also has US$75.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$60.3m net cash.

NasdaqGS:CTLP Debt to Equity History July 25th 2022

How Strong Is Cantaloupe's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cantaloupe had liabilities of US$66.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$17.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$75.1m as well as receivables valued at US$36.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$27.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cantaloupe has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Cantaloupe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Cantaloupe turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$534k. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cantaloupe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cantaloupe may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Cantaloupe saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Cantaloupe has net cash of US$60.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with Cantaloupe's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cantaloupe that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

