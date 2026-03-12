Does Callaway's Pure-Play Golf Strategy Signal a New Growth Phase?

Callaway Golf Company CALY is repositioning the business after completing a series of strategic transactions that return it to a pure-play golf model. The company sold Jack Wolfskin outdoor apparel business and divested a 60% stake in Topgolf, moves designed to sharpen its focus on its core golf equipment, apparel and accessories operations.

The Topgolf transaction alone generated about $800 million in cash, which Callaway used to repay $1 billion of term loan debt. As a result, the company now operates from a net cash position with significantly lower financial leverage, giving it greater flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders.

Management believes this streamlined structure will allow the company to concentrate on areas where it has historically been strongest, innovation and premium golf equipment. The company already holds a leading position in the golf equipment market, maintaining a top-two share in both clubs and balls in the United States, supported by strong brands such as Callaway and Odyssey.

Product innovation remains a key pillar of the company’s strategy. Callaway recently introduced its new Quantum family of clubs and Odyssey AI dual putters, featuring advanced technologies aimed at improving speed, consistency and performance. Early feedback from retail partners and golf professionals has been encouraging ahead of the peak golf season.

At the same time, the company is making operational adjustments to support long-term profitability. These include reducing exposure to lower-margin product categories, increasing investment in custom fitting programs and adjusting product launch timing to extend product life cycles. While these actions may weigh on near-term revenue growth, management expects them to improve margins and strengthen the business over time.

With a stronger balance sheet, focused strategy and healthy industry participation trends, Callaway’s pure-play golf approach could mark the start of a more disciplined and sustainable growth phase.

CALY’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Callaway Golf have soared 125.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.6%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF and Amer Sports, Inc. AS have gained 47.9% and 25.5%, respectively.

CALY Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CALY stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.26, below the industry average of 2.01. Conversely, industry players, such as Acushnet Holdings and Amer Sports, have P/E ratios of 2.09 and 2.33, respectively.

CALY’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Callaway’s 2026 earnings per share has been revised upward, increasing from 16 cents to 40 cents over the past 30 days. This upward trend indicates strong analyst confidence in the stock’s near-term prospects.

EPS Trend of CALY Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is likely to report solid earnings, with projections indicating a 90.5% rise in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Acushnet Holdings and Amer Sports are likely to witness a rise of 10.6% and 18.6%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

CALY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

