Does Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Callaway Golf's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Callaway Golf had US$1.18b of debt, an increase on US$1.12b, over one year. However, it also had US$179.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.00b. NYSE:ELY Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

A Look At Callaway Golf's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Callaway Golf had liabilities of US$1.04b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.33b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$179.4m in cash and US$419.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.77b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$4.62b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Callaway Golf's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Even though Callaway Golf's debt is only 2.2, its interest cover is really very low at 1.9. This does suggest the company is paying fairly high interest rates. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Importantly Callaway Golf's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Callaway Golf can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Callaway Golf recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

On the face of it, Callaway Golf's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its interest cover was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Callaway Golf's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Callaway Golf you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

