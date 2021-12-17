Does BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is BrightView Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that BrightView Holdings had US$1.14b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$123.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.02b.

How Healthy Is BrightView Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BV Debt to Equity History December 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that BrightView Holdings had liabilities of US$496.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.40b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$123.7m and US$498.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.27b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.48b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

BrightView Holdings's debt is 3.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.0 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that BrightView Holdings actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 133%, over the last 12 months. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BrightView Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, BrightView Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

BrightView Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its EBIT growth rate. Having said that, its interest cover somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that BrightView Holdings is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BrightView Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

