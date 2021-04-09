Does Box's (NYSE:BOX) Share Price Gain of 76% Match Its Business Performance?

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) share price is up 76% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 43% over the last year.

Given that Box didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Box can boast revenue growth at a rate of 18% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 12% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BOX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Box

A Different Perspective

Box shareholders gained a total return of 43% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 12% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Box better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Box has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like Box better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

