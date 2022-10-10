Does Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Boise Cascade Carry?

As you can see below, Boise Cascade had US$445.0m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$1.03b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$587.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Boise Cascade's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Boise Cascade had liabilities of US$769.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$601.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$1.03b in cash and US$592.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$255.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Boise Cascade could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Boise Cascade boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Boise Cascade has been able to increase its EBIT by 22% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Boise Cascade can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Boise Cascade may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Boise Cascade produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 62% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Boise Cascade has US$587.9m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 22% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Boise Cascade's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Boise Cascade is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

