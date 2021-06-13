Does BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does BlackLine Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 BlackLine had US$1.07b of debt, an increase on US$389.9m, over one year. But it also has US$1.16b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$90.9m net cash.

How Strong Is BlackLine's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BL Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, BlackLine had liabilities of US$248.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.10b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.16b and US$89.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$104.3m.

This state of affairs indicates that BlackLine's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$6.16b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, BlackLine also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BlackLine can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, BlackLine reported revenue of US$368m, which is a gain of 20%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is BlackLine?

While BlackLine lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$54m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BlackLine you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



