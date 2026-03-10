Does Bitcoin's Recent Rally Prove That It's a Good Safe-Haven Investment?

Key Points

Last week, Bitcoin was rallying and reached highs of more than $74,000.

Its track record in times of uncertainty, however, calls into question how much of a safe-haven asset it really is.

During the last market crash, Bitcoin's value plummeted.

In times of market uncertainty, investors typically flock to stable investments that offer minimal risk. Whether it's gold, silver, or dividend stocks, these are considered safe-haven investments. While they may not deliver huge gains, the stability they offer makes them compelling options.

For years, crypto investors have been touting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a type of "digital gold" that can be a safe investment, just like gold. Recently, with the war in Iran unfolding, the leading cryptocurrency began rallying. It was a sharp turn for the digital currency, after it had looked like it might be in a prolonged free fall. Does this turnaround indicate that Bitcoin may indeed be a safe-haven investment after all, and is it an asset you can turn to amid market uncertainty?

Bitcoin still hasn't proven it can be relied on for stability

When the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28, the price of Bitcoin was around $67,000. And within a week, the cryptocurrency would climb to $74,000. It appeared that investors were turning to crypto amid the global tensions. However, in the following days, it would again dip back below $70,000.

Bitcoin's volatility remains the biggest impediment to this being a safe-haven asset to rely on. For instance, in 2022, when the S&P 500 crashed by 19% and stocks were in a tailspin due to inflation and economic uncertainty, Bitcoin's value plummeted a staggering 65%. Not only was it not a safe investment at the time, but it also added risk and volatility for investors.

Investors should look elsewhere for safe havens

While it may be tempting to consider Bitcoin similar to gold, as an effective store of value, the reality is that it hasn't proven to be nearly as stable or safe. Bitcoin can be highly unpredictable. Since the start of the year, it has already fallen by more than 20% while the S&P 500 is down around 1%.

Bitcoin's recent rise in value at the time of the attack in Iran may turn out to be a coincidence, nothing more. If investors truly saw it as a safe haven, I would have expected to see a much stronger rally. However, that isn't the case, and it has shown in the past that it does well in times when speculation is rampant, not when investors are worried about the markets.

Ultimately, if you're trying to reduce your market risk, Bitcoin may not be your best option. Instead, you may want to consider investing in gold or blue chip dividend stocks. Although they may not be entirely risk-free assets, they can offer more stability than Bitcoin.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

