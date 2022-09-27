Does BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals had ₪70.7m of debt, an increase on ₪64.2m, over one year. However, it does have ₪39.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₪31.2m. NasdaqCM:BVXV Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is BiondVax Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of ₪23.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₪57.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₪39.5m as well as receivables valued at ₪626.0k due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₪41.0m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₪61.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping BiondVax Pharmaceuticals can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months BiondVax Pharmaceuticals produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping ₪38m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled ₪30m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

