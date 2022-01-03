Does Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bioceres Crop Solutions Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Bioceres Crop Solutions had US$179.5m of debt, up from US$163.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$41.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$137.8m.

How Healthy Is Bioceres Crop Solutions' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BIOX Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bioceres Crop Solutions had liabilities of US$202.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$152.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$41.7m as well as receivables valued at US$107.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$205.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a market capitalization of US$581.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Fortunately, Bioceres Crop Solutions grew its EBIT by 2.2% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bioceres Crop Solutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bioceres Crop Solutions recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

To be frank both Bioceres Crop Solutions's interest cover and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bioceres Crop Solutions (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

