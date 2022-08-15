Does Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bio-Techne's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bio-Techne had debt of US$255.9m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$349.7m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$247.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$8.88m.

NasdaqGS:TECH Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

How Healthy Is Bio-Techne's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bio-Techne had liabilities of US$176.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$417.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$247.0m and US$194.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$152.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Bio-Techne's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$14.9b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. But either way, Bio-Techne has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With debt at a measly 0.022 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 26.3 times, it's clear that Bio-Techne is not a desperate borrower. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. Another good sign is that Bio-Techne has been able to increase its EBIT by 21% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bio-Techne's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bio-Techne actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Happily, Bio-Techne's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It looks Bio-Techne has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. To our minds it has a healthy happy balance sheet. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Bio-Techne, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

