Does Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (NASDAQ:BWMX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de had Mex$6.65b of debt, up from Mex$575.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had Mex$575.7m in cash, and so its net debt is Mex$6.07b. NasdaqCM:BWMX Debt to Equity History August 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de had liabilities of Mex$3.81b due within 12 months and liabilities of Mex$6.36b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of Mex$575.7m as well as receivables valued at Mex$1.23b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total Mex$8.37b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's Mex$8.08b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 11.8 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying a high cost to maintain that level of debt. Even were the low cost to prove unsustainable, that is a good sign. Shareholders should be aware that Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's EBIT was down 34% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's free cash flow amounted to 39% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's EBIT growth rate was disappointing. But on the bright side, its interest cover is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (at least 3 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

