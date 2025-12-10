Does Berkshire's Building Products Arm Aid Its Manufacturing Business?

Berkshire Hathaway’s BRK.B manufacturing operations are a vital pillar of its long-term growth strategy, contributing significantly to revenues, earnings stability and diversification. Spanning industrial, building and consumer products, these businesses operate in cyclical yet essential sectors, providing dependable cash flows that help offset fluctuations in financial markets and insurance results.



Among these, the building-products group includes entities like Shaw, Johns Manville, Acme Building Brands, Benjamin Moore and MiTek, spanning housing, construction and building-material markets. It also has Clayton Homes in the portfolio. Clayton Homes offers manufactured and site-built home construction and related lending as well as financial services. It derives revenues from both home sales and financial services.



Given the subsegment’s expansive exposure — flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered products, bricks and masonry products, paint and coatings — it is not subject to any concentration risk and also helps sail through the cyclicality of housing/construction demand.



The Building-products sub-segment serves as an essential pillar for Berkshire’s manufacturing revenues and earnings, contributing approximately 34-38% to revenues and 35-45% to earnings. However, this sub-segment witnesses fluctuation in revenues and earnings.



Building products coupled with Industrial and Consumer products provide strategic diversification, stable cash flow generation and cyclical resilience to the Manufacturing division of Berkshire Hathaway.

What About Competitors?

RPM International RPM has been gaining from strong demand for turnkey solutions and repair-and-maintenance services, reflecting its ability to execute effectively across high-performance building markets. Acquisitions and divestitures have been an important part of RPM International’s growth strategy. However, ongoing housing market softness and soft DIY demand are weighing heavily on RPM International's prospects.



Builders FirstSource BLDR is gaining from accretive acquisitions and geographic expansion. Builders FirstSource’s consistent focus on targeted supply-chain initiatives, alongside efficient truss manufacturing and fleet management, is encouraging. Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers.

BRK.B’s Price Performance

Shares of BRK.B have gained 8.7% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BRK.B’s Expensive Valuation

BRK.B trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.51, above the industry average of 1.48. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has moved 31.4% south over the past 30 days, while that for first-quarter 2026 EPS has moved 12.3% north in the same period. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 has moved 0.9% north over the past 30 days, while that for 2026 EPS has moved 3.9% south in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for BRK.B’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year increases, while the same for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year declines.



BRK.B stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

