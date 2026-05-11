Does This Berkshire Hathaway Connection Make Aurora Innovation Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Aurora Innovation got a new seal of approval for its autonomous driving technology.

It's expanding its partnership with a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

The global autonomous trucking market could be worth more than $139 billion by 2033.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation ›

For a company working to prove out its business model, a big endorsement can go a long way. That's what happened with the autonomous trucking company Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) and its expansion agreement with the Berkshire Hathaway transportation subsidiary, McLane.

This is an important development for Aurora, and receiving even an indirect nod of approval from Berkshire can carry some weight.

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Driverless operations

McLane has over 80 U.S. distribution centers, serving markets that range from retail to restaurants. It began using Aurora's tech in 2023 and has since recorded 280,000 supervised autonomous miles in Texas. The current pilot program includes two daily round-trips, where the technology drives the middle mile, which is typically the longest stretch of the drive.

The expansion approves driverless operations between Dallas and Houston, with new routes being developed. "Aurora plans to expand to new routes between McLane distribution centers across the U.S. Sun Belt by the end of the year, with plans to serve additional McLane business in the future," Aurora said in its press release.

This is an important milestone because it shows that a large company saw enough value in Aurora's tech to expand its partnership. That vote of confidence can lead to other clients.

Still in the early stages of the Aurora Innovation story

The global autonomous truck market is expected to more than double from $46.7 billion in 2025 to $139.4 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. As one of the few pure-play autonomous trucking stocks, there's a lot of potential here. Still, the potential reward must be weighed against the risk.

Aurora has fewer than 200 trucks on the road. The company's revenue was just $3 million for all of 2025, while the net loss totaled $816 million. That doesn't negate the future upside potential, but it just needs to be balanced with managing the risk, which can be accomplished by taking a measured investment approach.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.