Does Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Bed Bath & Beyond's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Bed Bath & Beyond had US$1.20b of debt in February 2021, down from US$1.49b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.35b in cash, so it actually has US$148.8m net cash.

A Look At Bed Bath & Beyond's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:BBBY Debt to Equity History May 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bed Bath & Beyond had liabilities of US$2.29b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.89b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.35b and US$318.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.51b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.63b, we think shareholders really should watch Bed Bath & Beyond's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. Given that Bed Bath & Beyond has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

Notably, Bed Bath & Beyond made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$36m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bed Bath & Beyond's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Bed Bath & Beyond has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Bed Bath & Beyond actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although Bed Bath & Beyond's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$148.8m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$85m, being 237% of its EBIT. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about Bed Bath & Beyond's balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Bed Bath & Beyond is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



