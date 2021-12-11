Does Ball (NYSE:BLL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ball's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Ball had debt of US$8.51b, up from US$7.70b in one year. However, it does have US$1.45b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$7.06b.

How Strong Is Ball's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BLL Debt to Equity History December 11th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ball had liabilities of US$6.13b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.2b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.45b and US$2.49b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.4b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Ball is worth a massive US$30.3b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Ball has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 5.1 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. If Ball can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 10% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ball's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Ball's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

While Ball's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow makes us cautious about it, its track record of managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, is no better. But its not so bad at growing its EBIT. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Ball is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ball you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

