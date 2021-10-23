Does Avangrid, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGR) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Stock Could Move In The Opposite Direction?

Most readers would already know that Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) stock increased by 3.1% over the past month. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Avangrid's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Avangrid is:

3.2% = US$638m ÷ US$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Avangrid's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Avangrid's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.7% seen by Avangrid over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Avangrid's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 5.2% in the same period.

NYSE:AGR Past Earnings Growth October 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Avangrid's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Avangrid Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Avangrid has a three-year median payout ratio of 91% (implying that it keeps only 8.6% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Moreover, Avangrid has been paying dividends for six years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 72% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 5.6%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Avangrid. While the company has posted decent earnings growth, the company is retaining little to no profits and is reinvesting those profits at a low rate of return. This makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, especially if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

