Does Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Avadel Pharmaceuticals Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Avadel Pharmaceuticals had US$141.5m of debt, up from US$123.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$206.5m in cash, leading to a US$65.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Avadel Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:AVDL Debt to Equity History June 24th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Avadel Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$9.12m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$147.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$206.5m as well as receivables valued at US$30.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$80.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Avadel Pharmaceuticals is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Avadel Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Avadel Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 82%, to US$10m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Avadel Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Avadel Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$61m and booked a US$5.6m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$65.0m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Avadel Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

