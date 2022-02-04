Does Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Avadel Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Avadel Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$142.1m, up from US$126.5m in one year. But it also has US$181.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$39.0m net cash.

NasdaqGM:AVDL Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

A Look At Avadel Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Avadel Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$17.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$147.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$181.1m as well as receivables valued at US$21.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$37.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Avadel Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Avadel Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Avadel Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Avadel Pharmaceuticals can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is Avadel Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Avadel Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$74m and booked a US$66m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$39.0m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Avadel Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

