Does AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AtriCure Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AtriCure had US$60.2m in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$227.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$167.0m net cash.

A Look At AtriCure's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:ATRC Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that AtriCure had liabilities of US$58.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$250.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$227.2m in cash and US$29.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$51.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to AtriCure's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$3.40b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, AtriCure also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AtriCure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, AtriCure made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$213m, which is a fall of 7.6%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is AtriCure?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months AtriCure lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$18m of cash and made a loss of US$49m. However, it has net cash of US$167.0m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that AtriCure is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.