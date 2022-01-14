Does AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AtriCure Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AtriCure had US$59.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$119.7m in cash, leading to a US$60.7m net cash position.

NasdaqGM:ATRC Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

How Healthy Is AtriCure's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AtriCure had liabilities of US$54.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$70.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$119.7m and US$33.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$28.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that AtriCure's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$3.07b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, AtriCure boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AtriCure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, AtriCure reported revenue of US$259m, which is a gain of 23%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is AtriCure?

While AtriCure lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$45m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Keeping in mind its 23% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AtriCure (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

