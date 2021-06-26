Does Atmos Energy's (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Gain of 23% Match Its Business Performance?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) share price is up 23% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 1.5% in the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Atmos Energy managed to grow its earnings per share at 12% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 4% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ATO Earnings Per Share Growth June 26th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Atmos Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Atmos Energy the TSR over the last 5 years was 38%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Atmos Energy shareholders are up 4.1% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 7% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atmos Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Atmos Energy (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

