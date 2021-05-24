Does Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Aspen Technology Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aspen Technology had debt of US$297.0m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$431.3m over a year. However, it does have US$317.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$20.1m.

How Strong Is Aspen Technology's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:AZPN Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Aspen Technology had liabilities of US$126.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$513.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$317.1m and US$347.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$25.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Aspen Technology's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$9.66b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Aspen Technology has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Aspen Technology has boosted its EBIT by 48%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aspen Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Aspen Technology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Aspen Technology recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 83% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Aspen Technology has US$20.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$271m, being 83% of its EBIT. So we don't think Aspen Technology's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Aspen Technology is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

