Does ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does ARC Document Solutions Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ARC Document Solutions had debt of US$50.0m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$75.0m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$49.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$540.0k.

A Look At ARC Document Solutions' Liabilities

NYSE:ARC Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that ARC Document Solutions had liabilities of US$72.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$105.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$49.5m and US$36.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$91.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$90.5m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. ARC Document Solutions has a very little net debt but plenty of other liabilities weighing it down.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt at just 0.014 times EBITDA, it seems ARC Document Solutions only uses a little bit of leverage. But EBIT was only 3.3 times the interest expense last year, so the borrowing is clearly weighing on the business somewhat. Importantly, ARC Document Solutions's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 25% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ARC Document Solutions will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, ARC Document Solutions actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about ARC Document Solutions's difficulty EBIT growth rate, but we've got positives to focus on, too. For example, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and net debt to EBITDA give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that ARC Document Solutions is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ARC Document Solutions .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

