Does Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Amtech Systems's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Amtech Systems had US$4.99m of debt in March 2021, down from US$5.36m, one year before. However, it does have US$40.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$35.4m.

How Strong Is Amtech Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ASYS Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Amtech Systems had liabilities of US$10.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$40.4m as well as receivables valued at US$18.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$33.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Amtech Systems has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Amtech Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Amtech Systems's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 92% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amtech Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Amtech Systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Amtech Systems burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Amtech Systems has US$35.4m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So while Amtech Systems does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Amtech Systems you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

