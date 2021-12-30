Does American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is American Electric Power Company's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, American Electric Power Company had US$37.1b of debt, up from US$32.5b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.59b, its net debt is less, at about US$35.5b.

A Look At American Electric Power Company's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:AEP Debt to Equity History December 30th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that American Electric Power Company had liabilities of US$9.95b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$53.9b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.59b and US$2.28b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$59.9b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$44.6b, we think shareholders really should watch American Electric Power Company's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8, it's fair to say American Electric Power Company does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.9 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. On a slightly more positive note, American Electric Power Company grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if American Electric Power Company can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, American Electric Power Company burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both American Electric Power Company's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. We should also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like American Electric Power Company commonly do use debt without problems. Overall, it seems to us that American Electric Power Company's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that American Electric Power Company is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

