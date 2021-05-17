Does Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Amazon.com's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Amazon.com had debt of US$33.7b, up from US$24.7b in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$73.3b in cash, leading to a US$39.5b net cash position.

A Look At Amazon.com's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Amazon.com had liabilities of US$115.4b due within a year, and liabilities of US$104.4b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$73.3b in cash and US$24.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$122.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Amazon.com has a titanic market capitalization of US$1.63t, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Amazon.com boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Amazon.com grew its EBIT by 113% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amazon.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Amazon.com has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Amazon.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Amazon.com has US$39.5b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$22b, being 106% of its EBIT. So is Amazon.com's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Amazon.com's earnings per share history for free.

