Does Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Alteryx's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Alteryx had debt of US$754.9m, up from US$722.0m in one year. However, it does have US$596.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$158.4m.

How Healthy Is Alteryx's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AYX Debt to Equity History November 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alteryx had liabilities of US$289.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$775.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$596.4m as well as receivables valued at US$120.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$347.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Alteryx has a market capitalization of US$4.32b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alteryx's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Alteryx reported revenue of US$523m, which is a gain of 6.4%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Alteryx produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$85m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$120m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alteryx you should know about.

