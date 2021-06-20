Does Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Alphatec Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Alphatec Holdings had debt of US$43.6m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$53.9m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$191.1m in cash, so it actually has US$147.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is Alphatec Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ATEC Debt to Equity History June 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alphatec Holdings had liabilities of US$70.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$202.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$191.1m and US$25.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$55.7m.

Given Alphatec Holdings has a market capitalization of US$1.45b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Alphatec Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alphatec Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Alphatec Holdings reported revenue of US$159m, which is a gain of 34%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Alphatec Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Alphatec Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$84m of cash and made a loss of US$81m. Given it only has net cash of US$147.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Alphatec Holdings may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Alphatec Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

