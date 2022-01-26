Does Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Allegiant Travel's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Allegiant Travel had US$1.31b of debt in September 2021, down from US$1.44b, one year before. However, it does have US$1.07b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$241.2m.

NasdaqGS:ALGT Debt to Equity History January 26th 2022

How Strong Is Allegiant Travel's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Allegiant Travel had liabilities of US$692.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.88b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.07b in cash and US$147.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.36b.

Allegiant Travel has a market capitalization of US$3.17b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Allegiant Travel has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 0.48 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. We also note that Allegiant Travel improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$30m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allegiant Travel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Allegiant Travel actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Allegiant Travel's interest cover was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Allegiant Travel's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Allegiant Travel is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

