Does Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Albireo Pharma's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Albireo Pharma had US$9.93m of debt, an increase on US$9.51m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$262.6m in cash, so it actually has US$252.7m net cash.

NasdaqCM:ALBO Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

How Strong Is Albireo Pharma's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Albireo Pharma had liabilities of US$33.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$81.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$262.6m as well as receivables valued at US$1.31m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$149.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Albireo Pharma is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Albireo Pharma has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Albireo Pharma's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Albireo Pharma had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 10%, to US$11m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Albireo Pharma?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Albireo Pharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$122m of cash and made a loss of US$48m. However, it has net cash of US$252.7m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Albireo Pharma that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.