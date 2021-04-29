Does Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Agios Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Agios Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$261.3m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$572.9m in cash, so it actually has US$311.7m net cash.

A Look At Agios Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:AGIO Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Agios Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$94.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$359.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$572.9m and US$25.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$144.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Agios Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Agios Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Agios Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Agios Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$203m, which is a gain of 71%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Agios Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Agios Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$306m and booked a US$327m accounting loss. But at least it has US$311.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Agios Pharmaceuticals may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Agios Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

