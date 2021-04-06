Does AgeX Therapeutics' (NYSEMKT:AGE) Share Price Gain of 80% Match Its Business Performance?

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AGE) shareholders have seen the share price descend 24% over the month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 80%.

With just US$1,868,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers AgeX Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that AgeX Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some AgeX Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

AgeX Therapeutics had liabilities exceeding cash by US$8.8m when it last reported in December 2020, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So the fact that the stock is up 109% in the last year shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. Investors must really like its potential. You can see in the image below, how AgeX Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

AMEX:AGE Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

AgeX Therapeutics boasts a total shareholder return of 80% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 3.7%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AgeX Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that AgeX Therapeutics is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



