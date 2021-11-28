Does Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Advanced Energy Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Advanced Energy Industries had US$400.4m of debt, up from US$329.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$550.8m in cash, leading to a US$150.3m net cash position.

A Look At Advanced Energy Industries' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:AEIS Debt to Equity History November 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Advanced Energy Industries had liabilities of US$387.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$603.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$550.8m and US$239.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$200.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Advanced Energy Industries has a market capitalization of US$3.31b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Advanced Energy Industries also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Advanced Energy Industries grew its EBIT by 7.4% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Advanced Energy Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Advanced Energy Industries has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Advanced Energy Industries produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Advanced Energy Industries's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$150.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$139m, being 73% of its EBIT. So we don't think Advanced Energy Industries's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if Advanced Energy Industries insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

