Does Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Adobe's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Adobe had US$4.12b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$4.96b in cash, leading to a US$844.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Adobe's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ADBE Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Adobe had liabilities of US$5.81b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.63b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.96b and US$1.52b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.96b.

Having regard to Adobe's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$259.4b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Adobe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Adobe has boosted its EBIT by 35%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Adobe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Adobe may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Adobe actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Adobe's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$844.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 125% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$5.8b. So we don't think Adobe's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

